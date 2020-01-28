Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Franco Nev (FNV) and Equinox Gold (EQX)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Franco Nev (FNV) and Equinox Gold (EQX).

Franco Nev (FNV)

CIBC analyst Cosmos Chiu maintained a Buy rating on Franco Nev today and set a price target of C$157.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $110.82, close to its 52-week high of $112.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiu is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 54.7% success rate. Chiu covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Fortuna Silver Mines, and Hecla Mining Company.

Franco Nev has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $104.53.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Equinox Gold (EQX)

In a report released today, Bryce Adams from CIBC maintained a Hold rating on Equinox Gold, with a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 55.0% success rate. Adams covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osisko Gold Royalties, Osisko Mining, and Centerra Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Equinox Gold with a $9.10 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.