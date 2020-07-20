Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Franco Nev (FNV), Alcoa (AA) and Silvercorp Metals (SVM)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Franco Nev (FNV), Alcoa (AA) and Silvercorp Metals (SVM).

Franco Nev (FNV)

In a report released today, Matt Murphy from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Franco Nev, with a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $154.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Murphy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 65.1% success rate. Murphy covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, First Quantum Minerals, and Freeport-McMoRan.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Franco Nev with a $135.28 average price target.

Alcoa (AA)

In a report released today, Carlos De Alba from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Alcoa, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Alba is ranked #1704 out of 6793 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alcoa is a Hold with an average price target of $12.33, representing a -4.4% downside. In a report issued on July 8, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Silvercorp Metals (SVM)

Alliance Global Partners analyst Bhakti Pavani downgraded Silvercorp Metals to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.03.

Pavani has an average return of 132.4% when recommending Silvercorp Metals.

According to TipRanks.com, Pavani is ranked #1044 out of 6793 analysts.

Silvercorp Metals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.49, implying a -18.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$6.75 price target.

