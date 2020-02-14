Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) and West Fraser Timber Co (OtherWFTBF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) and West Fraser Timber Co (WFTBF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

In a report released yesterday, Cosmos Chiu from CIBC maintained a Hold rating on Fortuna Silver Mines, with a price target of C$5.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiu is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 54.3% success rate. Chiu covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hecla Mining Company, Pan American Silver, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fortuna Silver Mines is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.62.

West Fraser Timber Co (WFTBF)

In a report released yesterday, Hamir Patel from CIBC maintained a Hold rating on West Fraser Timber Co, with a price target of C$64.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 44.7% success rate. Patel covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Stella-Jones, Cascades, and Norbord.

West Fraser Timber Co has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.69.

