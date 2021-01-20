Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) and Neo Lithium (OtherNTTHF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) and Neo Lithium (NTTHF).

Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines received a Hold rating and a C$10.00 price target from Laurentian Bank of Canada analyst Jacques Wortman today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.75.

Wortman has an average return of 8.0% when recommending Fortuna Silver Mines.

According to TipRanks.com, Wortman is ranked #6500 out of 7243 analysts.

Fortuna Silver Mines has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.09, representing a 7.4% upside. In a report issued on January 11, National Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$14.00 price target.

Neo Lithium (NTTHF)

In a report released today, Katie Lachapelle from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Neo Lithium, with a price target of C$4.20. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.75, close to its 52-week high of $2.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Lachapelle is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 37.6% and a 66.7% success rate. Lachapelle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Lithium Americas, Fission Uranium, and NexGen Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neo Lithium is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.97.

