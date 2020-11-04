Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: FMC (FMC) and Mosaic Co (MOS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on FMC (FMC) and Mosaic Co (MOS).

FMC (FMC)

KeyBanc analyst Aleksey Yefremov maintained a Buy rating on FMC today and set a price target of $121.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $104.65, close to its 52-week high of $113.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Yefremov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 65.5% success rate. Yefremov covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Axalta Coating Systems, Eastman Chemical, and Huntsman.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FMC is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $123.27.

Mosaic Co (MOS)

In a report released today, Joel Jackson from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Mosaic Co, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Jackson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 60.3% success rate. Jackson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Lithium Americas, Orocobre, and Nutrien.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mosaic Co with a $20.46 average price target, implying a 14.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, Citigroup also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $20.50 price target.

