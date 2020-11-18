Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: FMC (FMC) and Curaleaf Holdings (OtherCURLF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on FMC (FMC) and Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF) with bullish sentiments.

FMC (FMC)

In a report released today, Aleksey Yefremov from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on FMC, with a price target of $137.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $115.69, close to its 52-week high of $116.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Yefremov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 66.4% success rate. Yefremov covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Axalta Coating Systems, Eastman Chemical, and Albemarle.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FMC is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $131.67, a 17.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)

In a report released today, Pablo Zuanic from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Buy rating on Curaleaf Holdings, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.80, close to its 52-week high of $11.69.

Zuanic has an average return of 22.0% when recommending Curaleaf Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Zuanic is ranked #1396 out of 7090 analysts.

Curaleaf Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.05, implying a 24.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$18.50 price target.

