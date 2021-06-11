Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Fission Uranium (OtherFCUUF) and The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (OtherTGODF)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Fission Uranium (FCUUF) and The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (TGODF).

Fission Uranium (FCUUF)

In a report released yesterday, Katie Lachapelle from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Fission Uranium, with a price target of C$0.80. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.52, close to its 52-week high of $0.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Lachapelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 54.2% and a 84.8% success rate. Lachapelle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Uranium Royalty Corp, Lithium Americas, and Uranium Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fission Uranium is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $0.63, a 17.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $0.60 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (TGODF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley maintained a Hold rating on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings yesterday and set a price target of C$0.30. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Dley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 58.8% success rate. Dley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Primo Water, and Dollarama.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $0.25.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.