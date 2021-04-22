Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: First Quantum Minerals (OtherFQVLF), Sierra Metals (SMTS) and Marathon Gold (OtherMGDPF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF), Sierra Metals (SMTS) and Marathon Gold (MGDPF) with bullish sentiments.

First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF)

In a report released today, Bryce Adams from CIBC reiterated a Buy rating on First Quantum Minerals, with a price target of C$35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 70.5% success rate. Adams covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Torex Gold Resources, Capstone Mining, and Hudbay Minerals.

First Quantum Minerals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.61, representing a 17.0% upside. In a report issued on April 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$36.00 price target.

Sierra Metals (SMTS)

In a report released today, Raphael de Souza from CIBC reiterated a Buy rating on Sierra Metals, with a price target of C$5.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.29.

Souza has an average return of 45.5% when recommending Sierra Metals.

According to TipRanks.com, Souza is ranked #1342 out of 7461 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sierra Metals with a $4.32 average price target, which is a 31.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Noble Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.25 price target.

Marathon Gold (MGDPF)

In a report released today, Alex Hunchak from CIBC reiterated a Buy rating on Marathon Gold, with a price target of C$3.75. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Hunchak is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 63.6% success rate. Hunchak covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Bear Resources, Gatos Silver, and MAG Silver.

Marathon Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.00, which is a 41.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.50 price target.

