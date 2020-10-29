Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: First Quantum Minerals (OtherFQVLF) and Agnico Eagle (AEM)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) and Agnico Eagle (AEM) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF)

Raymond James analyst Farooq Hamed maintained a Hold rating on First Quantum Minerals today and set a price target of C$18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.03, close to its 52-week high of $11.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Hamed ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -13.1% and a 34.5% success rate. Hamed covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Lundin Mining, Ivanhoe Mines, and Agnico Eagle.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Quantum Minerals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.98, a 17.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$13.00 price target.

Agnico Eagle (AEM)

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson reiterated a Hold rating on Agnico Eagle today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $78.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 55.7% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Agnico Eagle has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $90.38, implying a 19.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Barclays also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $79.00 price target.

