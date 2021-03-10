Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Fire & Flower Holdings (OtherFFLWF), BHP Group (BHP) and High Tide (OtherHITIF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF), BHP Group (BHP) and High Tide (HITIF).

Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF)

In a report issued on January 27, Justin Keywood from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Fire & Flower Holdings, with a price target of C$1.85. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.03.

Keywood has an average return of 51.8% when recommending Fire & Flower Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Keywood is ranked #298 out of 7358 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fire & Flower Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.38, which is a 47.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, Echelon Wealth Partners also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$1.75 price target.

BHP Group (BHP)

In a report issued on February 2, Ben Davis from Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group to Sell. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $75.63, close to its 52-week high of $81.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is ranked #3328 out of 7358 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BHP Group is a Hold with an average price target of $87.00.

High Tide (HITIF)

In a report issued on March 2, Andrew Semple from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on High Tide, with a price target of C$0.90. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Semple is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 154.1% and a 83.0% success rate. Semple covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Fire & Flower Holdings, and Trulieve Cannabis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on High Tide is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.91, implying a 56.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 23, ATB Capital Markets also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$1.20 price target.

