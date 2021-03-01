Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Fire & Flower Holdings (OtherFFLWF) and Revival Gold (OtherRVLGF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF) and Revival Gold (RVLGF) with bullish sentiments.

Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Andrew Semple reiterated a Buy rating on Fire & Flower Holdings on February 22 and set a price target of C$1.75. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Semple is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 170.3% and a 90.9% success rate. Semple covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Trulieve Cannabis, and Verano Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fire & Flower Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.37, representing a 27.4% upside. In a report issued on February 10, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Revival Gold (RVLGF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Gabriel Gonzalez CFA maintained a Buy rating on Revival Gold on February 22 and set a price target of C$1.45. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.57.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 33.3% success rate. CFA covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeman Gold Corp., GoGold Resources, and Argonaut Gold.

Revival Gold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.14.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.