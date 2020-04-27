Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Ero Copper (OtherERRPF) and Rubicon Minerals (OtherRBYCF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ero Copper (ERRPF) and Rubicon Minerals (RBYCF) with bullish sentiments.

Ero Copper (ERRPF)

In a report issued on April 22, Dalton Baretto from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Ero Copper, with a price target of C$20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 49.3% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ero Copper is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.14, a 19.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$18.00 price target.

Rubicon Minerals (RBYCF)

In a report released today, Tom Gallo from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Rubicon Minerals, with a price target of C$2.30. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Gallo is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -11.1% and a 46.2% success rate. Gallo covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Kirkland Lake Gold, TMAC Resources, and Argonaut Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rubicon Minerals with a $1.63 average price target.

