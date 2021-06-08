Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Enviva (EVA) and Vulcan Materials (VMC)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Enviva (EVA) and Vulcan Materials (VMC).
Enviva (EVA)
Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov reiterated a Buy rating on Enviva today and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.25.
According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 59.4% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxeon Solar Technologies, Nextera Energy Partners, and Clean Energy Fuels.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Enviva is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $60.67, implying a 25.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.
Vulcan Materials (VMC)
Raymond James analyst Joshua Wilson maintained a Hold rating on Vulcan Materials yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $177.96.
According to TipRanks.com, Wilson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 59.4% and a 75.6% success rate. Wilson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Construction Partners, Tecnoglass, and PGT.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vulcan Materials with a $193.67 average price target, which is a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.
