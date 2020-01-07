Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and PBF Logistics (PBFX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and PBF Logistics (PBFX).

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Blum maintained a Buy rating on Enterprise Products Partners today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Blum is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 61.9% success rate. Blum covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Dcp Midstream Partners, Phillips 66 Partners, and NGL Energy Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.00, representing a 18.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

PBF Logistics (PBFX)

Wells Fargo analyst Praneeth Satish maintained a Hold rating on PBF Logistics today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Satish is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 55.0% success rate. Satish covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Oasis Midstream Partners, Pembina Pipeline, and Summit Midstream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for PBF Logistics.

