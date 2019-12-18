Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Energy Transfer (ET), TMAC Resources (OtherTMMFF) and AltaGas (OtherATGFF)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Energy Transfer (ET), TMAC Resources (TMMFF) and AltaGas (ATGFF).

Energy Transfer (ET)

In a report released yesterday, Elvira Scotto from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Energy Transfer, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 64.9% success rate. Scotto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Western Midstream Partners, Cheniere Energy Partners, and Dcp Midstream Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Energy Transfer with a $17.75 average price target, which is a 40.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 6, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TMAC Resources (TMMFF)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mihaljevic maintained a Hold rating on TMAC Resources yesterday and set a price target of C$5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihaljevic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 57.8% success rate. Mihaljevic covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as North American Palladium, Hecla Mining Company, and Torex Gold Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TMAC Resources with a $4.81 average price target.

AltaGas (ATGFF)

RBC Capital analyst Robert Kwan maintained a Hold rating on AltaGas today and set a price target of C$22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.04, close to its 52-week high of $16.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 75.7% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, TransAlta, and Fortis.

AltaGas has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.57.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.