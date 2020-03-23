Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Energy Transfer (ET) and PrairieSky Royalty (OtherPREKF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Energy Transfer (ET) and PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF).

Energy Transfer (ET)

RBC Capital analyst Elvira Scotto maintained a Buy rating on Energy Transfer today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.89, close to its 52-week low of $3.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 58.0% success rate. Scotto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Western Midstream Partners, Cheniere Energy Partners, and Oasis Midstream Partners.

Energy Transfer has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.60, implying a 149.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF)

RBC Capital analyst Luke Davis maintained a Hold rating on PrairieSky Royalty today and set a price target of C$10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.72, close to its 52-week low of $4.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -52.7% and a 11.4% success rate. Davis covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and Freehold Royalties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PrairieSky Royalty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.16, representing a 104.4% upside. In a report issued on March 17, Industrial Alliance Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$8.00 price target.

