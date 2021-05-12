Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Endeavour Silver (EXK), Hudbay Minerals (HBM) and Vital Farms (VITL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Endeavour Silver (EXK), Hudbay Minerals (HBM) and Vital Farms (VITL).

Endeavour Silver (EXK)

In a report released today, Ryan Thompson from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Endeavour Silver, with a price target of $6.25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 55.9% success rate. Thompson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Majestic Silver, Hecla Mining Company, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Endeavour Silver with a $6.56 average price target, a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Noble Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

In a report released today, Jackie Przybylowski from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Hudbay Minerals, with a price target of $13.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.77, close to its 52-week high of $9.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Przybylowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 48.4% and a 62.8% success rate. Przybylowski covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, Wheaton Precious Metals, and First Quantum Minerals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hudbay Minerals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.52, representing a 18.9% upside. In a report issued on April 27, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$13.00 price target.

Vital Farms (VITL)

BMO Capital analyst Kenneth Zaslow maintained a Hold rating on Vital Farms today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.98, close to its 52-week low of $19.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaslow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 72.1% success rate. Zaslow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Pilgrim’s Pride, and Post Holdings.

Vital Farms has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.86, representing a 39.2% upside. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

