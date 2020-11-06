Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Endeavour Silver (EXK) and Linde (LIN)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Endeavour Silver (EXK) and Linde (LIN) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Endeavour Silver (EXK)

Noble Financial analyst Mark Reichman maintained a Hold rating on Endeavour Silver today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 39.1% success rate. Reichman covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Comstock Mining, Sierra Metals, and Newrange Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Endeavour Silver with a $5.21 average price target, a 43.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, PI Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$4.80 price target.

Linde (LIN)

In a report released yesterday, Duffy Fischer from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Linde. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $249.76, close to its 52-week high of $260.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Fischer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 56.2% success rate. Fischer covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Element Solutions, and Kronos Worldwide.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Linde is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $278.64, an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Bernstein also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR224.87 price target.

