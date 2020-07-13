Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Endeavour Silver (EXK) and Hecla Mining Company (HL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Endeavour Silver (EXK) and Hecla Mining Company (HL).

Endeavour Silver (EXK)

Noble Financial analyst Mark Reichman maintained a Hold rating on Endeavour Silver on July 10. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.7% and a 35.5% success rate. Reichman covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Panther Silver, Sierra Metals, and Newrange Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Endeavour Silver with a $2.42 average price target, a -4.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, PI Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$2.45 price target.

Hecla Mining Company (HL)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto maintained a Sell rating on Hecla Mining Company on July 10 and set a price target of $2.75. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.02, close to its 52-week high of $4.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 61.1% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Hecla Mining Company with a $3.26 average price target.

