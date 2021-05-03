Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Eldorado Gold (EGO), AptarGroup (ATR) and LyondellBasell (LYB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Eldorado Gold (EGO), AptarGroup (ATR) and LyondellBasell (LYB).

Eldorado Gold (EGO)

In a report released today, Brian Quast from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Eldorado Gold, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Quast is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 52.5% success rate. Quast covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Newcrest Mining, Corvus Gold, and Lundin Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eldorado Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.57, representing a 57.8% upside. In a report issued on April 23, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$18.00 price target.

AptarGroup (ATR)

In a report released today, Mark Wilde from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on AptarGroup, with a price target of $167.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $150.81, close to its 52-week high of $153.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilde is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 72.6% success rate. Wilde covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as West Fraser Timber Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AptarGroup is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $159.67, representing a 5.9% upside. In a report issued on April 19, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $162.00 price target.

LyondellBasell (LYB)

BMO Capital analyst John McNulty maintained a Hold rating on LyondellBasell today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $103.74, close to its 52-week high of $112.73.

According to TipRanks.com, McNulty is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 64.6% success rate. McNulty covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and RPM International.

LyondellBasell has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $119.80, representing a 15.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

