Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Ecolab (ECL), Graphic Packaging (GPK) and UFP Industries (UFPI)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ecolab (ECL), Graphic Packaging (GPK) and UFP Industries (UFPI).

Ecolab (ECL)

In a report released today, John McNulty from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Ecolab, with a price target of $223.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $221.70.

According to TipRanks.com, McNulty is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 64.9% success rate. McNulty covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Axalta Coating Systems, RPM International, and Chemours Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ecolab is a Hold with an average price target of $229.83, which is a 4.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $220.00 price target.

Graphic Packaging (GPK)

In a report released today, Mark Wilde from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Graphic Packaging, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.68, close to its 52-week high of $18.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilde is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 73.1% success rate. Wilde covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as West Fraser Timber Co, Berry Global Group, and Pactiv Evergreen.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Graphic Packaging is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.90, a 13.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Seaport Global also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $22.00 price target.

UFP Industries (UFPI)

In a report released today, Ketan Mamtora from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on UFP Industries, with a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $83.63, close to its 52-week high of $86.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtora is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 34.7% and a 84.2% success rate. Mamtora covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Beacon Roofing Supply, Builders Firstsource, and AZEK Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for UFP Industries with a $90.17 average price target, representing a 6.2% upside. In a report issued on April 15, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

