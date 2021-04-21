Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Eastman Chemical (EMN) and Westlake Chemical (WLK)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Eastman Chemical (EMN) and Westlake Chemical (WLK) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Barclays analyst Duffy Fischer maintained a Hold rating on Eastman Chemical on April 19 and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $112.07, close to its 52-week high of $119.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Fischer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 60.0% success rate. Fischer covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and ICL-Israel Chemicals.

Eastman Chemical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $120.50, representing a 6.7% upside. In a report issued on April 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $118.00 price target.

Westlake Chemical (WLK)

In a report issued on April 19, Michael Leithead from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Westlake Chemical, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $92.88, close to its 52-week high of $97.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Leithead is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 52.5% success rate. Leithead covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Orion Engineered, Ardagh Group SA, and Crown Holdings.

Westlake Chemical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $106.43, implying an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

