Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Eastman Chemical (EMN) and Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Eastman Chemical (EMN) and Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF).

Eastman Chemical (EMN)

KeyBanc analyst Aleksey Yefremov maintained a Buy rating on Eastman Chemical today and set a price target of $126.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $112.23, close to its 52-week high of $119.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Yefremov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 70.6% success rate. Yefremov covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Axalta Coating Systems, Pq Group Holdings, and Westlake Chemical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Eastman Chemical with a $118.11 average price target.

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

In a report released today, Emily Chieng from Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Cleveland-Cliffs. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Chieng is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 66.7% success rate. Chieng covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Metals Company, First Quantum Minerals, and United States Steel.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cleveland-Cliffs is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.26, a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

