Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Donaldson Company (DCI) and Tenaris SA (TS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Donaldson Company (DCI) and Tenaris SA (TS) with bullish sentiments.

Donaldson Company (DCI)

Morgan Stanley analyst Dillon Cumming maintained a Buy rating on Donaldson Company today and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $59.54, close to its 52-week high of $62.70.

Cumming has an average return of 15.0% when recommending Donaldson Company.

According to TipRanks.com, Cumming is ranked #4570 out of 7333 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Donaldson Company with a $74.00 average price target.

Tenaris SA (TS)

Morgan Stanley analyst Robert Pulleyn maintained a Buy rating on Tenaris SA today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.86, close to its 52-week high of $21.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Pulleyn is ranked #5519 out of 7333 analysts.

Tenaris SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.88, representing a -10.1% downside. In a report issued on February 24, Piper Sandler also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $23.00 price target.

