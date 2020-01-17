Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: CVR Energy (CVI) and EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on CVR Energy (CVI) and EnLink Midstream (ENLC).

CVR Energy (CVI)

Citigroup analyst Prashant Rao maintained a Hold rating on CVR Energy today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.85, close to its 52-week low of $37.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Rao is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 44.0% success rate. Rao covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Marathon Petroleum, Valero Energy, and Phillips 66.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for CVR Energy with a $43.50 average price target, which is a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 3, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

RBC Capital analyst T J Schultz maintained a Buy rating on EnLink Midstream today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 65.3% success rate. Schultz covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Oasis Midstream Partners, Black Stone Minerals, and NGL Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for EnLink Midstream with a $7.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.