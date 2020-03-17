Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: CSI Compressco (CCLP), Enbridge (ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on CSI Compressco (CCLP), Enbridge (ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).

CSI Compressco (CCLP)

Wells Fargo analyst Sharon Lui maintained a Sell rating on CSI Compressco today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.53, close to its 52-week low of $0.50.

Lui has an average return of 74.8% when recommending CSI Compressco.

According to TipRanks.com, Lui is ranked #539 out of 6126 analysts.

CSI Compressco has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell.

Enbridge (ENB)

Wells Fargo analyst Praneeth Satish maintained a Buy rating on Enbridge today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.31, close to its 52-week low of $25.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Satish is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 45.2% success rate. Satish covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hess Midstream Partners, CNX Midstream Partners, and Magellan Midstream.

Enbridge has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.80, representing a 59.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, Tudor Pickering also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

In a report released today, Michael Blum from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Enterprise Products Partners. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.63, close to its 52-week low of $13.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Blum is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 58.4% success rate. Blum covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Dcp Midstream Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Enterprise Products Partners with a $27.67 average price target, representing a 98.5% upside. In a report issued on March 11, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

