Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Crown Holdings (CCK) and LifeMD (LFMD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Crown Holdings (CCK) and LifeMD (LFMD) with bullish sentiments.

Crown Holdings (CCK)

In a report released yesterday, Ghansham Panjabi from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on Crown Holdings, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $107.81, close to its 52-week high of $111.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Panjabi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 78.8% success rate. Panjabi covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Axalta Coating Systems, RPM International, and Graphic Packaging.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crown Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $124.58, a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

LifeMD (LFMD)

BTIG analyst David Larsen maintained a Buy rating on LifeMD yesterday and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Larsen is ranked #5965 out of 7461 analysts.

LifeMD has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.