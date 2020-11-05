Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Cronos Group (CRON) and Linde (LIN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cronos Group (CRON) and Linde (LIN) with bullish sentiments.

Cronos Group (CRON)

In a report released today, William Kirk from MKM Partners maintained a Buy rating on Cronos Group, with a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.8% and a 40.3% success rate. Kirk covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Grocery Outlet Holding, and Constellation Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cronos Group is a Hold with an average price target of $6.46.

Linde (LIN)

In a report released today, Markus Mayer from Baader Bank maintained a Buy rating on Linde, with a price target of EUR225.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $235.29.

Mayer has an average return of 9.1% when recommending Linde.

According to TipRanks.com, Mayer is ranked #5603 out of 7028 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Linde is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $283.90, implying a 21.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR235.00 price target.

