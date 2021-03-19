Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Cresco Labs (OtherCRLBF), Centerra Gold (OtherCAGDF) and HEXO (HEXO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Cresco Labs (CRLBF), Centerra Gold (CAGDF) and HEXO (HEXO).

Cresco Labs (CRLBF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley maintained a Buy rating on Cresco Labs yesterday and set a price target of C$22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Dley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 60.3% success rate. Dley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Canadian Tire, and Primo Water.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cresco Labs is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.76, implying a 41.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$23.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Centerra Gold (CAGDF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto maintained a Buy rating on Centerra Gold yesterday and set a price target of C$18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.2% and a 59.5% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

Centerra Gold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.41, implying a 34.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$14.00 price target.

HEXO (HEXO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley maintained a Hold rating on HEXO yesterday and set a price target of C$9.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.4% and a 55.9% success rate. Bottomley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Acreage Holdings Inc Class D, Harvest Health & Recreation, and Vireo Health International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for HEXO with a $8.65 average price target, implying a 7.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$10.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on HEXO: