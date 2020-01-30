Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Core Laboratories (CLB) and Ovintiv (OVV)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Core Laboratories (CLB) and Ovintiv (OVV).

Core Laboratories (CLB)

Evercore ISI analyst James West initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Core Laboratories today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.66, close to its 52-week low of $35.56.

According to TipRanks.com, West has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -9.2% and a 34.1% success rate. West covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Core Laboratories has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.00.

Ovintiv (OVV)

Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Richardson maintained a Hold rating on Ovintiv today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.09, close to its 52-week low of $16.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Richardson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.3% and a 42.9% success rate. Richardson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Antero Resources, and Pioneer Natural.

Ovintiv has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $24.40, implying a 41.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $27.50 price target.

