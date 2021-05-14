Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Comstock Mining (LODE), Gevo (GEVO) and Energy Fuels (UUUU)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Comstock Mining (LODE), Gevo (GEVO) and Energy Fuels (UUUU).

Comstock Mining (LODE)

In a report released today, Mark Reichman from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Comstock Mining, with a price target of $9.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 42.5% success rate. Reichman covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Bear Resources, Endeavour Silver, and Chakana Copper.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Comstock Mining with a $9.25 average price target.

Gevo (GEVO)

In a report released today, Poe Fratt from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Gevo, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 43.0% and a 55.1% success rate. Fratt covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Grindrod Shipping Holdings, and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gevo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.00.

Energy Fuels (UUUU)

Noble Financial analyst Michael Heim maintained a Hold rating on Energy Fuels today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Heim is ranked #3794 out of 7497 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Energy Fuels is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.68.

