Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Coeur Mining (CDE) and Eldorado Gold (EGO)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Coeur Mining (CDE) and Eldorado Gold (EGO).

Coeur Mining (CDE)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto maintained a Buy rating on Coeur Mining yesterday and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.88, close to its 52-week high of $8.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 58.5% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

Coeur Mining has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.64, implying a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.10 price target.

Eldorado Gold (EGO)

Eldorado Gold received a Hold rating and a C$19.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.95, close to its 52-week high of $12.62.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.2% and a 80.9% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eldorado Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.22.

