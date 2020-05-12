Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), SSR Mining (SSRM) and US Gold (USAU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), SSR Mining (SSRM) and US Gold (USAU) with bullish sentiments.

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

In a report released today, Lucas Pipes from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Cleveland-Cliffs, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -17.6% and a 34.2% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Novagold Resources New, US Silica Holdings, and Hi-Crush Partners.

Cleveland-Cliffs has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.58.

SSR Mining (SSRM)

In a report released today, Adam Graf from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on SSR Mining, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 43.8% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Hecla Mining Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SSR Mining is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.79, implying a 31.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$27.00 price target.

US Gold (USAU)

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on US Gold, with a price target of $14.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.3% and a 35.9% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on US Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.50.

