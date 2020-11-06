Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Clearwater Paper (CLW), Nutrien (NTR) and FMC (FMC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Clearwater Paper (CLW), Nutrien (NTR) and FMC (FMC) with bullish sentiments.

Clearwater Paper (CLW)

RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn maintained a Buy rating on Clearwater Paper on November 3 and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 65.5% success rate. Quinn covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and West Fraser Timber Co.

Clearwater Paper has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nutrien (NTR)

In a report issued on November 3, Andrew Wong from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Nutrien, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.8% and a 41.8% success rate. Wong covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Largo Resources, CF Industries, and Mosaic Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nutrien is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.13, a 15.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

FMC (FMC)

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Buy rating on FMC on November 4 and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $109.14, close to its 52-week high of $113.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 62.0% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Westlake Chemical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for FMC with a $125.71 average price target, representing a 17.2% upside. In a report issued on November 4, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $121.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.