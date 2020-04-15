Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Chesapeake Energy (CHK) and PDC Energy (PDCE)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Chesapeake Energy (CHK) and PDC Energy (PDCE).

Chesapeake Energy (CHK)

Credit Suisse analyst William Featherston maintained a Sell rating on Chesapeake Energy yesterday and set a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Featherston is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -7.0% and a 45.8% success rate. Featherston covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Occidental Petroleum, Whiting Petroleum, and Concho Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Sell analyst consensus rating for Chesapeake Energy with a $0.20 average price target, implying a -99.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Scotiabank also downgraded the stock to Sell.

PDC Energy (PDCE)

Credit Suisse analyst William Janela maintained a Buy rating on PDC Energy yesterday and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.67, close to its 52-week low of $4.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Janela is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 58.3% success rate. Janela covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Cimarex Energy, and Parsley Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PDC Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.83, a 273.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Stifel Nicolaus also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $11.00 price target.

