Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Chemours Company (CC) and Mount Logan Capital (OtherPYCFF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Chemours Company (CC) and Mount Logan Capital (PYCFF) with bullish sentiments.

Chemours Company (CC)

In a report issued on March 22, Hassan Ahmed from Alembic Global maintained a Buy rating on Chemours Company, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.20, close to its 52-week high of $29.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmed is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 52.0% success rate. Ahmed covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Westlake Chemical, and Venator Materials.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chemours Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.14.

Mount Logan Capital (PYCFF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Scott Chan CFA maintained a Buy rating on Mount Logan Capital on March 23 and set a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.18.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 57.8% success rate. CFA covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mount Logan Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.18.

