Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Charlotte’s Web Holdings (OtherCWBHF) and Curaleaf Holdings (OtherCURLF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Charlotte’s Web Holdings (CWBHF) and Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF) with bullish sentiments.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings (CWBHF)

In a report released yesterday, Derek Dley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Charlotte’s Web Holdings, with a price target of C$7.75. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Dley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 58.3% success rate. Dley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Canadian Tire, and Primo Water.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Charlotte’s Web Holdings with a $5.07 average price target, which is a 38.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)

In a report released yesterday, Matt Bottomley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Curaleaf Holdings, with a price target of C$24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.0% and a 57.5% success rate. Bottomley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Acreage Holdings Inc Class D, Harvest Health & Recreation, and Vireo Health International.

Curaleaf Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.12, implying a 65.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.