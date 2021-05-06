Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Century Aluminum (CENX), Compass Minerals International (CMP) and Franco Nev (FNV)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Century Aluminum (CENX), Compass Minerals International (CMP) and Franco Nev (FNV).

Century Aluminum (CENX)

In a report released today, David Gagliano from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Century Aluminum, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Gagliano is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 48.3% success rate. Gagliano covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Metals Company, United States Steel, and Peabody Energy Comm.

Century Aluminum has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $19.50, implying a 18.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Compass Minerals International (CMP)

BMO Capital analyst Joel Jackson maintained a Hold rating on Compass Minerals International today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $69.70, close to its 52-week high of $71.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Jackson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 64.9% success rate. Jackson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Yara International, Intrepid Potash, and CF Holdings.

Compass Minerals International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.33.

Franco Nev (FNV)

BMO Capital analyst Jackie Przybylowski maintained a Buy rating on Franco Nev today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $145.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Przybylowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 44.4% and a 60.5% success rate. Przybylowski covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, Wheaton Precious Metals, and First Quantum Minerals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Franco Nev is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $151.85, which is a 4.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$195.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.