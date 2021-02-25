Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Centerra Gold (OtherCAGDF), Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) and Torex Gold Resources (OtherTORXF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Centerra Gold (CAGDF), Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) and Torex Gold Resources (TORXF) with bullish sentiments.

Centerra Gold (CAGDF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto maintained a Buy rating on Centerra Gold yesterday and set a price target of C$18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.0% and a 61.5% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Centerra Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.78.

Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

In a report released yesterday, Carey MacRury from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Osisko Gold Royalties, with a price target of C$26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.25.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 57.6% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Golden Star Resources, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Osisko Gold Royalties has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.57, representing a 59.7% upside. In a report issued on February 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Torex Gold Resources (TORXF)

In a report released yesterday, Kevin MacKenzie from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on Torex Gold Resources, with a price target of C$33.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.31.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKenzie is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 29.9% and a 54.7% success rate. MacKenzie covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Bear Resources, SilverCrest Metals, and Osisko Development.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Torex Gold Resources with a $26.36 average price target.

