Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Celanese (CE) and Mercer International (MERC)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Celanese (CE) and Mercer International (MERC).

Celanese (CE)

In a report issued on January 8, Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Celanese, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $138.75, close to its 52-week high of $140.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 65.5% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Berry Global Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Celanese is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $133.27, which is a -2.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 5, BMO Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $155.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Mercer International (MERC)

RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn maintained a Hold rating on Mercer International on January 8 and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 71.6% success rate. Quinn covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and West Fraser Timber Co.

Mercer International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.