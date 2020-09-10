Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Capstone Mining (OtherCSFFF) and Artemis Gold (OtherARGTF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Capstone Mining (CSFFF) and Artemis Gold (ARGTF) with bullish sentiments.

Capstone Mining (CSFFF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto maintained a Buy rating on Capstone Mining yesterday and set a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 62.3% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Capstone Mining with a $1.16 average price target, a 18.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 31, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$1.55 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Artemis Gold (ARGTF)

In a report released today, Kevin MacKenzie from Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Artemis Gold and a price target of C$13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.65, close to its 52-week high of $4.99.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKenzie is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.1% and a 80.4% success rate. MacKenzie covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Torex Gold Resources, Great Bear Resources, and Cardinal Resources.

Artemis Gold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.88.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.