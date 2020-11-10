Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Canopy Growth (CGC) and Sierra Metals (SMTS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Canopy Growth (CGC) and Sierra Metals (SMTS).

Canopy Growth (CGC)

In a report released today, William Kirk from MKM Partners maintained a Hold rating on Canopy Growth, with a price target of C$28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.58, close to its 52-week high of $26.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -3.8% and a 41.3% success rate. Kirk covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Constellation Brands, and United Natural Foods.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Canopy Growth with a $19.28 average price target, implying a -28.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$22.00 price target.

Sierra Metals (SMTS)

Noble Financial analyst Mark Reichman maintained a Buy rating on Sierra Metals today and set a price target of $4.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 42.2% success rate. Reichman covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Endeavour Silver, Comstock Mining, and Newrange Gold.

Sierra Metals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.07, implying a 38.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 3, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.30 price target.

