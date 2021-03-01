Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Canfor (OtherCFPZF) and Venator Materials (VNTR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Canfor (CFPZF) and Venator Materials (VNTR).

Canfor (CFPZF)

In a report issued on February 26, Paul Quinn from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Canfor, with a price target of C$40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.49, close to its 52-week high of $22.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 71.2% success rate. Quinn covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and West Fraser Timber Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canfor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.47, which is a 36.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$29.00 price target.

Venator Materials (VNTR)

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Hold rating on Venator Materials on February 25 and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 61.3% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Berry Global Group.

Venator Materials has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.25, which is a 3.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

