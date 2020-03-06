Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Canadian Natural (CNQ), Paramount Resources (OtherPRMRF) and Freehold Royalties (OtherFRHLF)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Canadian Natural (CNQ), Paramount Resources (PRMRF) and Freehold Royalties (FRHLF).

Canadian Natural (CNQ)

Raymond James analyst Chris Cox maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Natural today and set a price target of C$50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.60, close to its 52-week low of $22.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 43.6% success rate. Cox covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Pembina Pipeline, Cenovus Energy, and Inter Pipeline.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canadian Natural is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.90, representing a 43.9% upside. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$45.00 price target.

Paramount Resources (PRMRF)

In a report released today, Jamie Kubik from CIBC maintained a Hold rating on Paramount Resources, with a price target of C$4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.13, close to its 52-week low of $2.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Kubik ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -17.5% and a 22.1% success rate. Kubik covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Freehold Royalties, PrairieSky Royalty, and Kelt Exploration.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paramount Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.07, representing a 177.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$6.00 price target.

Freehold Royalties (FRHLF)

Freehold Royalties received a Buy rating and an C$8.50 price target from Raymond James analyst Jeremy Mccrea today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.43, close to its 52-week low of $4.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -13.2% and a 25.4% success rate. Mccrea covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as PrairieSky Royalty, Kelt Exploration, and Bonterra Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Freehold Royalties is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.96, a 76.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$11.00 price target.

