Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Cameco (CCJ) and Roxgold (OtherROGFF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cameco (CCJ) and Roxgold (ROGFF) with bullish sentiments.

Cameco (CCJ)

In a report released today, Brian MacArthur from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Cameco, with a price target of C$17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.99.

According to TipRanks.com, MacArthur is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 48.4% success rate. MacArthur covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Freeport-McMoRan.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cameco with a $13.03 average price target, representing a -3.7% downside. In a report issued on December 2, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$16.00 price target.

Roxgold (ROGFF)

In a report released today, Craig Stanley from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Roxgold, with a price target of C$2.40. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.26, close to its 52-week high of $1.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanley is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 60.7% success rate. Stanley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as SilverCrest Metals, Marathon Gold, and Teranga Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roxgold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.94.

