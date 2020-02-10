Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Cameco (CCJ) and Nutrien (NTR)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cameco (CCJ) and Nutrien (NTR).

Cameco (CCJ)

CIBC analyst Oscar Cabrera reiterated a Hold rating on Cameco yesterday and set a price target of C$12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.57, close to its 52-week low of $8.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Cabrera is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -12.4% and a 33.3% success rate. Cabrera covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Nexa Resources SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cameco with a $9.77 average price target.

Nutrien (NTR)

In a report released yesterday, Jacob Bout from CIBC maintained a Buy rating on Nutrien, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.27, close to its 52-week low of $42.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Bout is ranked #2577 out of 5881 analysts.

Nutrien has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.88.

