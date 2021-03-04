Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Calumet Specialty Products (CLMT) and Eagle Materials (EXP)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Calumet Specialty Products (CLMT) and Eagle Materials (EXP).

Calumet Specialty Products (CLMT)

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins maintained a Hold rating on Calumet Specialty Products yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.09, close to its 52-week high of $4.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 60.8% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Crossamerica Partners, and Holly Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Calumet Specialty Products with a $3.83 average price target, representing a -4.3% downside. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

Eagle Materials (EXP)

Raymond James analyst Joshua Wilson maintained a Buy rating on Eagle Materials yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $124.80, close to its 52-week high of $130.27.

Wilson has an average return of 27.4% when recommending Eagle Materials.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilson is ranked #1024 out of 7343 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Eagle Materials with a $125.00 average price target.

