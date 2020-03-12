Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Birchcliff Energy (OtherBIREF) and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Birchcliff Energy (BIREF) and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) with bullish sentiments.

Birchcliff Energy (BIREF)

In a report released yesterday, Dennis Fong from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Birchcliff Energy, with a price target of C$1.60. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.71, close to its 52-week low of $0.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Fong is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.8% and a 39.3% success rate. Fong covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Freehold Royalties, Abraxas Petroleum, and Pembina Pipeline.

Birchcliff Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.51.

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury maintained a Buy rating on Wheaton Precious Metals yesterday and set a price target of C$50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.72.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 63.0% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osisko Gold Royalties, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Eldorado Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wheaton Precious Metals with a $31.00 average price target, which is a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

