Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Birchcliff Energy (OtherBIREF) and Bonterra Energy (OtherBNEFF)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Birchcliff Energy (BIREF) and Bonterra Energy (BNEFF).

Birchcliff Energy (BIREF)

In a report released yesterday, David Popowich from CIBC reiterated a Buy rating on Birchcliff Energy, with a price target of C$3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.31, close to its 52-week low of $1.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Popowich ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.1% and a 34.7% success rate. Popowich covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Gran Tierra Energy, and Baytex Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Birchcliff Energy with a $3.02 average price target, representing a 127.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.50 price target.

Bonterra Energy (BNEFF)

In a report released yesterday, Jamie Kubik from CIBC maintained a Hold rating on Bonterra Energy, with a price target of C$4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.55, close to its 52-week low of $2.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Kubik is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -18.1% and a 21.3% success rate. Kubik covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Paramount Resources, Freehold Royalties, and Kelt Exploration.

Bonterra Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold.

