Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Barrick Gold (GOLD), CF Industries (CF) and Domtar (UFS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Barrick Gold (GOLD), CF Industries (CF) and Domtar (UFS).

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

In a report released yesterday, Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Barrick Gold, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 54.7% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Barrick Gold with a $33.01 average price target.

CF Industries (CF)

Morgan Stanley analyst Vincent Andrews maintained a Hold rating on CF Industries yesterday and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 72.4% success rate. Andrews covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Archer Daniels Midland.

CF Industries has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.88, which is a 15.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Domtar (UFS)

RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn maintained a Hold rating on Domtar on November 8 and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 64.7% success rate. Quinn covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and West Fraser Timber Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Domtar is a Hold with an average price target of $30.40, implying an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, KeyBanc also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

